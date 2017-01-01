Abstract

Background In Saudi Arabia, traumatic vertebral and spinal injuries (TVSIs) are well-recognized injuries with long-term morbidity and mortality. Al-Qassim is among the five regions in the kingdom with the highest number of TVSIs. Little is known about the characteristics of and outcomes for patients with a TVSI in the Al-Qassim region, and we aimed to explore these further.



METHODology Electronic medical records of patients with a TVSI admitted to Buraidah Central Hospital between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2019, were examined. Characteristics, outcomes, and length of stay (LOS) in the hospital acute care were reported for the patients, along with their scores (A through E) on the American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) impairment scale at admission and at discharge.



RESULTS The sample included 243 patients with a TVSI (median age 35 years). The majority of the participants were Saudi (70%), admitted due to road traffic accidents (67%), and had an ASIA score of E at admission (83%). The median (interquartile range [IQR]) LOS in acute care was 10.0 (4-18) days. Determinants of a prolonged hospital stay included being non-Saudi, having an ASIA score of A through D at admission, and having associated orthopedic injuries. An ASIA score of A through D at admission was the only significant determinant of having an ASIA score of A through D at discharge.



CONCLUSIONS Road traffic accidents accounted for the majority of TVSIs in Al-Qassim. Not having a normal and preserved function at admission (i.e., ASIA score of A through D) was associated with a prolonged hospital stay.

