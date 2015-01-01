Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In contrast with extensive literature exploring sociable alcohol use, few studies focus on drinking alone at home, even though the home is the place where the majority of drinking occurs.



METHODS: We draw on survey and interview data gathered in 2018/2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, to identify prevalence and perceptions of solitary home drinking in an Australian convenience sample of heavy and light drinkers (LD).



RESULTS: A substantial minority of survey participants identified drinking home alone, with over a quarter of heavy drinkers (27%) reporting that they only drank alone in their own home (compared to 15% of LD). In interviews, solitary home drinking was frequently constructed as signifying personal inadequacy, heavy consumption and harm. However, tensions arose through solitary home drinking bringing pleasures, such as relaxation. It was regarded as more socially acceptable for men than women and lighter home drinking patterns were viewed more positively than heavy drinking. Perceptions of what constitutes solitary home drinking varied, with some suggesting it includes drinking with others present who are not themselves drinking, and others using a more limited definition of consuming alcohol while alone in a house.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: While strong social sanctions against it persist, solitary home drinking can reflect a lack of opportunity to drink with others and also be associated with more harmful regular patterns of alcohol use. Increasing recognition of home drinking provides a new imperative to better understand the complex stigmatisation that frames solitary home drinking and to explore opportunities to limit associated harms.

