Citation
Ham LS, Hurd LE, Wolkowicz NR, Wiersma-Mosley JD, Bridges AJ, Jozkowski KN. Emerg. Adulthood 2022; 10(6): 1430-1439.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Study of Emerging Adulthood, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36643881
PMCID
Abstract
Emerging adults are especially vulnerable to experiencing alcohol-related sexual assault. While bystanders play a critical role in preventing sexual assault, little is known about how bystander alcohol intoxication affects the intervention process-particularly in naturalistic settings. We recruited 315 emerging adult bargoers ages 21-29 (46% women; 28% non-college attending; 81% White) from a high-density bar area to provide responses to a sexual assault vignette and complete a breath alcohol concentration test. In this field-based study, we found a negative direct association between intoxication and appraisal of risk in the hypothetical sexual assault situation. We also found a negative indirect relation of intoxication on perceptions of personal responsibility to intervene and confidence in the ability to intervene, statistically mediated through reduced risk appraisal.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; sexual assault; emerging adults; intoxication; bystander intervention