|
Citation
|
Jäggi S, Wachter A, Adcock M, de Bruin ED, Moller JC, Marks D, Schweinfurther R, Giannouli E. Eur. J. Med. Res. 2023; 28(1): e30.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36647177
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: People with Parkinson's disease (PD) often suffer from both motor and cognitive impairments. Simultaneous motor and cognitive training stimulates neurobiological processes which are important especially for people with PD. The aim of this study is to test the feasibility and effects of simultaneous cognitive-motor training in form of exergames in the setting of inpatient rehabilitation of persons with PD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Pilot Projects; Feasibility Studies; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Cognition; Exercise; Parkinson’s disease; Exergaming; *Exergaming; *Parkinson Disease/complications/therapy/psychology; Inpatients; Motor-cognitive training; Neurological patients