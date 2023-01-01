Abstract

The presence of another individual may increase or decrease the likelihood a person will use drugs, depending on factors such as whether the source (i.e., the other individual) is also using drugs. The purpose of this study was to determine whether the physical attractiveness of the source influences the likelihood a person will use cannabis. Heterosexual men and women were recruited via a crowdsourcing platform and asked to rank order the physical attractiveness of 13 opposite-gender people. Participants were then presented with hypothetical scenarios in which they reported the likelihood of engaging in drug use (i.e., "use marijuana") and a nondrug control activity ("enjoy the view" from a private balcony) when they were alone versus in the presence of an opposite-gender person they rated low, moderate, or high in relative physical attractiveness. The likelihood of participating in both drug and nondrug activities increased as a function of the relative physical attractiveness of the other individual (i.e., the source); however, notable gender differences were observed in the likelihood of using cannabis. Women were less likely to use cannabis in the presence of less attractive men relative to using cannabis alone, whereas men were more likely to use cannabis in the presence of more attractive women than using cannabis alone. These data suggest the presence of an opposite-gender person can either inhibit or facilitate drug use depending on the physical attractiveness of the source and gender of the subject. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en