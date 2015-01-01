Abstract

Engineering invention must be in tandem with public demands. Often it is difficult to identify the priorities of consumers where technological advancement is needed. In line with the global challenge of increasing fall prevalence among older adults, providing prevention solutions is the key. This study aims at developing an improved fall detection device using an approach called Quality Function Deployment (QFD). The goal is to investigate features to incorporate in existing device from consumer's perspectives. A three-phases design process is constructed; (1) Questionnaire, (2) Ishikawa Method, and (3) QFD. The proposed method begins with identifying customer needs as the requirement analysis, followed by a method to convert them to design specifications to be added in a fall detection device using QFD tool. As the top feature is monitoring balance, the new improved fall detection devices incorporating balance features will help older adults to monitor their level of risk of falling.

