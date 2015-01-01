Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cognitive function is considered to be correlated with the older adults' mobility. Flanker task, reflecting the conflict resolution, is barely explored as a simple approach to train the elderly's cognitive function. Hence, the first aim of this study is to explore the effect of cognitive intervention adopting flanker task on mobility. The second aim of this study is to assess the effect of cognitive training by comparing it with physical training to disclose how much dosage of cognitive training can have the equal improvement of mobility with physical training.



METHODS: 232 older adults (age, mean ± SD: 66.16 ± 7.08, female: 74.3%) were retrained and assigned into three groups (cognitive intervention group, physical exercise intervention group, and control group). The intervention lasted for 22 weeks (cognitive intervention: flanker task, 30 min per session, 3 sessions a week; physical exercise intervention: 30 min muscle and balance training session, twice a week, and 30 min daily walking and housework, 2-4 times a week). Grip strength, 30-s chair-stand test, single leg balance with eye closed, and the timed "Up & Go" (TUG) were used as indicators of mobility. A mixed model analysis of variance (ANOVA), interaction effect, and simple effect were performed in statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Both intervention groups improved mobility, and the results were similar behaviorally. However, the exercise intervention group performed better in 30-s chair-stand test (25.14±0.67 vs. 23.71±0.76 with p=0.01) and single leg balance with eye closed (8.15±0.69 vs. 6.14±0.43 with p<0.001).



DISCUSSION/ Conclusion: 22-week cognitive intervention (for total 1980 min) could improve the elderly's mobility to the similar extent of mild to moderate physical exercises (1320 min of functional muscle and balance training and 1980 daily physical activities), which ascertained the far transfer effects from cognition to untrained mobility domain and found a comparable dosage of cognitive and physical exercise training.

