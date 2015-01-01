Abstract

A valid and reliable culture-based scale for the evaluation of risky sexual behaviours for married Iranian women is lacking. This study aimed to develop, and psychometrically test, a risky sexual behaviour scale for married Iranian women. A mixed-method sequential exploratory design was conducted from 2016 to 2020 in Tehran, Iran. First, a qualitative study was employed to define the concept of risky sexual behaviour using 16 semi-structured individual interviews and 10 focus group discussions (n = 100). Then, an item pool was generated, and the scale was developed. Finally, in the quantitative study, the psychometric properties of the scale were evaluated by validity and reliability tests. A maximum likelihood extraction with promax rotation was performed on 400 sexually active married women to assess the construct validity. The six components: (i) 'quality of sexual relations'; (ii) 'unusual pleasures in sexual relations'; (iii) 'sexual coercion'; (iv) 'verbal violence in sexual relations'; (v) 'self-care in sexual relations'; and (vi) 'concealment in sexual relations' could explain 57.49% of the total observed variance. The findings showed that the 27-item Risky Sexual Behaviour Scale (RSBS-MW) for married women in Iran has excellent internal consistency (α = 0.94) and stability (ICC = 0.98). Health care providers can use it to access risky sexual behaviours in married Iranian women.

Language: en