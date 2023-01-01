|
Ugalahi MO, Adebusoye SO, Olusanya BA, Baiyeroju A. Injury 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36646534
PURPOSE: To determine the pattern, causes and risk factors for ocular injuries amongst children presenting to a tertiary facility in Ibadan, southwest Nigeria METHODS: A retrospective review of clinical records of patients aged 16 years and below who presented with ocular injuries to the eye emergency unit between May 2010 and April 2016. Information extracted includes patient's demography, location and circumstances of injury, clinical findings, and management. Data was analysed using IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 26.0. Descriptive and inferential statistics were calculated. Odds ratio were derived from regression models adjusted for confounders. Significance was set at a P-value of 0.05.
Language: en
Accidents; Child; Epidemiology; Nigeria; Trauma; Eye injuries; Prevention and control