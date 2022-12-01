|
Alkhattabi F, Al Faryan N, Alsaleh M, Long M, Alkhani A, Alwahibah S, Frederico M, Alhuthil R. Int. J. Pediatr. Adolesc. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Mustashfá al-Malik Fayṣal al-Takhaṣṣuṣī, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36643054
OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this paper is to highlight the impact of a pandemic on the lives of vulnerable members of the community who have experienced or are 'at risk' of experiencing intimate family violence and child abuse in Saudi Arabia. By reviewing the experience in Saudi Arabia in the context of the international literature, the study explores similarities and differences in the impact of the pandemic on family violence.
Saudi Arabia; COVID-19; Child abuse; Family violence; Neglect