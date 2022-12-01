Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this paper is to highlight the impact of a pandemic on the lives of vulnerable members of the community who have experienced or are 'at risk' of experiencing intimate family violence and child abuse in Saudi Arabia. By reviewing the experience in Saudi Arabia in the context of the international literature, the study explores similarities and differences in the impact of the pandemic on family violence.



METHODS: The study investigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on family violence and child abuse in Saudi Arabia by conducting a comparative analysis of the prevalence of cases, types of abuse, and geographical location of those experiencing violence between the years 2019 and 2020. Data were obtained from the Family Violence Reporting Center 1919 in Saudi Arabia.



RESULTS: The study found that the risk of family violence and child abuse increased during the COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia, similar to findings in other countries. Conversely, there was a decrease in the number of reports due to factors associated with COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: The study highlighted the importance of ensuring that existing policies and services are sufficient to ensure the risks arising from the impact of COVID-19 responses and minimize the negative consequences.

