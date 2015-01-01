SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

De La Rue L, Ortega L, Rodriguez GC. Int. Rev. Victimology 2023; 29(1): 16-26.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, World Society of Victimology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/02697580221088340

PMID

36644331

PMCID

PMC9837801

Abstract

Often left out of conversations around criminal justice reform are the victims of violent crimes. One group of people who have the needs of crime victims at the forefront of their work are victim advocates. The current study examines barriers and resources for victim advocates in being able to do their work of supporting crime victims. Through interviews with nine system-based victim advocates points of intervention are identified, which if improved would allow victim advocates to better be able to support victims of crimes. Using principles of grounded theory analysis, four themes emerged: building partnerships and community support, intersectionality, resources and supports, and bureaucracy. In order to better support victim advocates in their work, systems need to remove bureaucratic barriers. There is also a need for access to culturally sensitive mental health services and supports.


Language: en

Keywords

criminal justice; crime victim; social justice; Victim advocates; victim workers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print