Abstract

Often left out of conversations around criminal justice reform are the victims of violent crimes. One group of people who have the needs of crime victims at the forefront of their work are victim advocates. The current study examines barriers and resources for victim advocates in being able to do their work of supporting crime victims. Through interviews with nine system-based victim advocates points of intervention are identified, which if improved would allow victim advocates to better be able to support victims of crimes. Using principles of grounded theory analysis, four themes emerged: building partnerships and community support, intersectionality, resources and supports, and bureaucracy. In order to better support victim advocates in their work, systems need to remove bureaucratic barriers. There is also a need for access to culturally sensitive mental health services and supports.

