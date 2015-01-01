Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the global effort to prevent death by suicide, many academic medical institutions are implementing natural language processing (NLP) approaches to detect suicidality from unstructured clinical text in electronic health records (EHRs), with the hope of targeting timely, preventative interventions to individuals most at risk of suicide. Despite the international need, the development of these NLP approaches in EHRs has been largely local and not shared across healthcare systems.



METHODS: In this study, we developed a process to share NLP approaches that were individually developed at King's College London (KCL), UK and Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM), US - two academic medical centers based in different countries with vastly different healthcare systems. We tested and compared the algorithms' performance on manually annotated clinical notes (KCL: n = 4,911 and WCM = 837).



RESULTS: After a successful technical porting of the NLP approaches, our quantitative evaluation determined that independently developed NLP approaches can detect suicidality at another healthcare organization with a different EHR system, clinical documentation processes, and culture, yet do not achieve the same level of success as at the institution where the NLP algorithm was developed (KCL approach: F1-score 0.85 vs. 0.68, WCM approach: F1-score 0.87 vs. 0.72). LIMITATIONS: Independent NLP algorithm development and patient cohort selection at the two institutions comprised direct comparability.



CONCLUSIONS: Shared use of these NLP approaches is a critical step forward towards improving data-driven algorithms for early suicide risk identification and timely prevention.

