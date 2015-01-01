|
Cusick M, Velupillai S, Downs J, Campion TRJ, Sholle ET, Dutta R, Pathak J. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2022; 10: e100430.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36644339
BACKGROUND: In the global effort to prevent death by suicide, many academic medical institutions are implementing natural language processing (NLP) approaches to detect suicidality from unstructured clinical text in electronic health records (EHRs), with the hope of targeting timely, preventative interventions to individuals most at risk of suicide. Despite the international need, the development of these NLP approaches in EHRs has been largely local and not shared across healthcare systems.
Suicide; Natural language processing; Electronic health records; Portability