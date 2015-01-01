Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study's objective is to explore psychological distress (PD) among remote learners during COVID-19. PARTICIPANTS: Female undergraduates matriculated at an NYC college in Winter 2020.



METHODS: Using the Kessler-6 scale, we defined PD as no/low (LPD), mild/moderate (MPD), and severe (SPD) and assessed if residing in/near NYC modified associations.



RESULTS: PD was common (MPD: 34.1%, SPD: 38.9%). Students identifying as Other/Multiracial had lower MPD odds (aOR = 0.39 [0.17-0.88]). SPD was associated with identifying as White (aOR = 2.02 [1.02-3.99]), unbalanced meals (aOR = 2.59 [1.06-6.30]), violence experience (aOR = 1.77 [1.06-2.94]), no social support (aOR = 3.24 [1.37-7.64]), and loneliness (aOR = 2.52 [1.29-4.95]). Among students in/near NYC, moderate/high drug use (aOR = 2.76 [1.15-6.61]), no social support (aOR = 3.62 [1.10-1.19]), and loneliness (aOR = 2.92 [1.11-7.63]) were SPD correlates.



CONCLUSIONS: PD was high and associated with food insecurity, violence experience, no social support, and loneliness. Living in/near NYC modified drug use, loneliness, and social support associations. Mental health initiatives should address modifiable risk factors to ameliorate pandemic-associated PD.

