SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Heck CJ, Theodore DA, Sovic B, Austin E, Yang C, Rotbert J, Greissman S, Zucker J, Autry A, Catallozzi M, Sobieszczyk ME, Castor D. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2156797

PMID

36649543

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study's objective is to explore psychological distress (PD) among remote learners during COVID-19. PARTICIPANTS: Female undergraduates matriculated at an NYC college in Winter 2020.

METHODS: Using the Kessler-6 scale, we defined PD as no/low (LPD), mild/moderate (MPD), and severe (SPD) and assessed if residing in/near NYC modified associations.

RESULTS: PD was common (MPD: 34.1%, SPD: 38.9%). Students identifying as Other/Multiracial had lower MPD odds (aOR = 0.39 [0.17-0.88]). SPD was associated with identifying as White (aOR = 2.02 [1.02-3.99]), unbalanced meals (aOR = 2.59 [1.06-6.30]), violence experience (aOR = 1.77 [1.06-2.94]), no social support (aOR = 3.24 [1.37-7.64]), and loneliness (aOR = 2.52 [1.29-4.95]). Among students in/near NYC, moderate/high drug use (aOR = 2.76 [1.15-6.61]), no social support (aOR = 3.62 [1.10-1.19]), and loneliness (aOR = 2.92 [1.11-7.63]) were SPD correlates.

CONCLUSIONS: PD was high and associated with food insecurity, violence experience, no social support, and loneliness. Living in/near NYC modified drug use, loneliness, and social support associations. Mental health initiatives should address modifiable risk factors to ameliorate pandemic-associated PD.


Language: en

Keywords

psychological distress; mental health; COVID-19; Adolescent girls and young women; psychosocial well-being; remote learning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print