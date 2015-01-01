Abstract

Coaches play an important role in concussion safety and their views on concussion influence those of their athletes and athletes' reporting behaviors. This 2021 survey of youth examined how often coaches provide concussion safety information to their athletes and the association between the presence of athletic trainers (ATs) at a team's games and practices and coaches' provision of concussion information to athletes. More than 4 in 10 youth who played sports reported that their coaches did not provide any sort of concussion education/information to them in the past 12 months. Among those youth who always/sometimes had ATs at practices or games, 76.3% received some type of coach education on concussion in the past 12 months, compared to 31.9% of those who rarely/never had ATs at practices or games (p<0.0001). Increasing access to ATs and adapting current concussion trainings and educational materials for coaches to increase coach-athlete communication may be beneficial.

