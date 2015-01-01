Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dog bites associated with the head and neck area in children are a common problem. Most of the lacerations are found in the upper lip and the nose region, and tracheal injury is rare [1]. Tracheal injury requires prompt and accurate diagnosis and treatment to rescue the patient. Especially in children, securing the airway is often more difficult than in adults because of their short neck and narrow trachea. In this report, we experienced a pediatric case of multiple dog bites with tracheal injuries in the neck. CASE PRESENTATION: We report the case of a 3-year-old girl who presented with multiple dog bites. There were multiple wounds on the head, face, neck, and anterior chest, and air leakage was observed from the cervical wound at the time of transfer. It was difficult to perform oral endotracheal intubation, therefore, we extended the neck wound, probed the trachea with finger, and inserted a tracheal tube directly from the cervical wound in the emergency room. Tracheoplasty and another wound cleansing were performed in the operating room. The patient was discharged on the 18th day after surgery, without further complications.



CONCLUSION: Tracheal injury from a dog bite is rare. It is important to prompt and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Children should be especially careful because of their short necks and narrow tracheas.

Language: en