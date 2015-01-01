|
Citation
|
Güner Oytun M, Topuz S, Baş AO, Çöteli S, Kahyaoğlu Z, Boğa, Ceylan S, Dogu BB, Cankurtaran M, Halil M. J. Clin. Neurol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Neurological Association)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
36647232
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Cognitive impairment is one of the main risk factors for falls, and hence it commonly coexists with balance issues. Frailty and sarcopenia are intertwined and prevalent in dementia, and are closely related to falls. We aimed to determine the relationships of the fall risk with balance disturbances, sarcopenia, and frailty in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
frailty; balance disturbances; cognitive impairment; fall history; probable sarcopenia