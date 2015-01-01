|
Lawrence TI, Hong JS, Sopchak KS, Voisin DR. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
36649603
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The developmental trauma theory suggests that traumatic events impede the ability of individuals to form interpersonal relationships, impair cognition, affect, and increase the vulnerability of adolescents to develop psychopathology. However, few studies have examined the applicability of this theory among African American adolescents who were exposed to community violence and adverse outcomes, including bullying victimization and somatic symptoms. AIMS: Therefore, the purpose of the present study is to first test the association between exposure to community violence and somatic symptoms. Then, we explored whether bullying victimization mediated the relationship between exposure to community violence and somatic symptoms while controlling for gender differences and substance use (n = 622).
African American; bullying victimization; exposure to community violence; somatization