Abstract

Home-delivered meal programs improve health outcomes for older adults who are homebound, yet some clients need additional services and support to maintain independence. This study sought to identify program clients at the highest risk for adverse outcomes. Nutrition risk and Frailty Index scores were used to predict client-reported falls, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations over a six-month period for 258 Meals on Wheels clients in one Midwestern community. A multivariate binomial logistic regression model adjusting for both Frailty Index and nutrition risk scores with age, gender, poverty, and race accounted for 13.2% of the variation in falls and 22% of the variation in emergency department visits. Neither study variable was predictive of hospitalizations. Nutrition risk and Frailty Index scores, together, produced a more robust picture of client risk than with either score alone; these tools could be used by service providers to prioritize additional support services.

Language: en