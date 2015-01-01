Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aim to identify the major ideas and trends in the study of morality within personality psychology over the past 100 years.



METHOD: Our historical review is organized into three sections, examining moral dimensions in personality from the standpoints of the person as (1) a social actor (moral traits), (2) a motivated agent (the mental infrastructure of morality), and (3) an autobiographical author (moral life stories).



RESULTS: Within the field of personality psychology, a great deal of research into morality has been hiding for decades in plain view. As such, we trace the history of research on socialization and instrumental competence, altruism, moral traits and virtues, the dimensions of morality inherent in the authoritarian personality, personal values, moral reasoning, moral intuitions, and the life stories constructed by people who have distinguished themselves for moral excellence, as evidenced in extraordinary bravery, compassion, or generativity.



CONCLUSIONS: In a multitude of ways, human beings express and experience individual differences in their moral engagement of the world, all of which fall within the purview of personality psychology.

