Citation
Rogers SOJ. New Engl. J. Med. 2023
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Massachusetts Medical Society)
DOI
PMID
36648074
Abstract
As a trauma surgeon on the South Side of Chicago, I too often have to tell a parent, a child, a sibling, or a best friend that a bullet killed their loved one. In a sterile, eggshell-colored box of a room, I crowd in a chaplain, sometimes one of our violence-recovery specialists, and always a security officer, with no more than two family members or close friends. Why the security officer? We've learned that sometimes grief-stricken people become enraged and lunge at us or try to throw something -- anything -- maybe a chair. For that reason, the only furniture in the quiet room is four chairs; we have entertained the option of bolting them to the floor. Why only two relatives or friends? We've found that the intensity of the grief is difficult enough to manage with two people, never mind a large clan.
