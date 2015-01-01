|
Lundahl A, Torenfält M, Helgesson G, Juth N. Nord. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36645214
BACKGROUND: Previous research on patients with borderline personality disorder (BPD) has indicated negative effects, including increased suicidality, from long hospital admissions and paternalism. Still, long-term compulsory admissions have been reported to occur regularly. Less is known about how healthcare personnel perceives these admissions and to what extent they think the use of compulsory care can be diminished. This study addresses those questions to make care more beneficial.
Self-harm; suicide prevention; borderline personality disorder; inpatient care; medical ethics