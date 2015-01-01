SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fibiger L, Ahlström T, Meyer C, Smith M. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2023; 120(4): e2209481119.

(Copyright © 2023, National Academy of Sciences)

10.1073/pnas.2209481119

36649427

Bioarchaeological evidence of interpersonal violence and early warfare presents important insights into conflict in past societies. This evidence is critical for understanding the motivations for violence and its effects on opposing and competing individuals and groups across time and space. Selecting the Neolithic of northwestern Europe as an area for study, the present paper examines the variation and societal context for the violence recorded in the human skeletal remains from this region as one of the most important elements of human welfare. Compiling data from various sources, it becomes apparent that violence was endemic in Neolithic Europe, sometimes reaching levels of intergroup hostilities that ended in the utter destruction of entire communities. While the precise comparative quantification of healed and unhealed trauma remains a fundamental problem, patterns emerge that see conflict likely fostered by increasing competition between settled and growing communities, e.g., for access to arable land for food production. The further development of contextual information is paramount in order to address hypotheses on the motivations, origins, and evolution of violence as based on the study of human remains, the most direct indicator for actual small- and large-scale violence.


bioarchaeology; Neolithic Europe; violence and conflict; warfare

