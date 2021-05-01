|
Yosef Y, Borsamo A, Abeje S. SAGE Open Med. 2023; 11: e20503121221144243.
36643206
OBJECTIVES: Female genital cutting is a genital operation for a nonmedical reason and involves the cutting away of a part or whole of the female external genitals. Postnatal women with genital cutting could be more vulnerable to circumcision-associated birth complications, and it is still a major health problem during childbirth and the postnatal period in Ethiopia. This study aimed to assess complications associated with female genital cutting among postnatal women in Chuko Primary Hospital, Sidama region, Southern Ethiopia.
Ethiopia; birth complication; circumcision; Female genital cutting; postnatal women