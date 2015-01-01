SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kirushnan BB, Balasubramaniyam R, Raj R. Saudi J. Kidney Dis. Transpl. 2022; 33(1): 172-174.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, Publisher Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.4103/1319-2442.367811

PMID

36647991

Abstract

Plant toxins have well been implicated in the etiopathogenesis of acute kidney injury (AKI). Certain plant toxins are endemic to a particular country and region. Knowledge of the regional plant toxins will be useful to give travel advisory measures for the public and patients with chronic kidney disease. We report a case of poisoning with tutu berry, endemic to New Zealand causing AKI.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Acute Kidney Injury/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; *Fruit/adverse effects

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print