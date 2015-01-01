|
Citation
|
Kirushnan BB, Balasubramaniyam R, Raj R. Saudi J. Kidney Dis. Transpl. 2022; 33(1): 172-174.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36647991
|
Abstract
|
Plant toxins have well been implicated in the etiopathogenesis of acute kidney injury (AKI). Certain plant toxins are endemic to a particular country and region. Knowledge of the regional plant toxins will be useful to give travel advisory measures for the public and patients with chronic kidney disease. We report a case of poisoning with tutu berry, endemic to New Zealand causing AKI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Acute Kidney Injury/diagnosis/etiology/therapy; *Fruit/adverse effects