|
Citation
|
Elvin-Nowak YMS, Backman-Enelius MM, Jonas WC, Eriksson JA, Åhlund DS, Barimani MM. Scand. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36645153
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global health problem of enormous proportions. However, little is known about the prevalence or health consequences of IPV among women in Stockholm, Sweden, a city characterised by high levels of gender equality that hosts a large population of people born outside Europe. AIMS: This study aimed to assess the prevalence of exposure to physical, psychological and sexual IPV and its associated background factors and health outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sweden; Intimate partner violence; health; violence against women; cross-sectional