Abstract

PURPOSE: Transgender people constitute diverse populations who experience a range of adverse health outcomes. Despite increasing awareness of adverse health outcomes among migrant populations, there has been a dearth of studies focused on the health of transgender migrants. The goal of this scoping review was to describe common themes and empirical trends in research on the health of transgender migrants and identify gaps for future research and programming.



METHODS: Using a systematic review protocol, we searched PubMed, Embase, Scopus, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and Web of Science with a combination of terms to identify empirical articles that examined health outcomes among transgender migrants. The search included studies published as of May 2019.



RESULTS: Twenty of 1666 identified records met inclusion criteria. All studies were cross-sectional, and 50% were quantitative designs, 45% were qualitative designs, and 5% were mixed-methods designs. The majority reported on sexually transmitted infections (55%), violence (40%), and mental health (35%). Qualitative studies were generally high quality, while many quantitative studies had high risk of bias. While some adverse health outcomes may abate, stigmatizing social conditions continue to impact transgender migrant's health postmigration.



CONCLUSIONS: Anti-transgender and anti-immigrant stigma may contribute to adverse health outcomes for transgender migrants. Additional research using rigorous inclusive methods to survey a broader range of health domains is needed. The lives of transgender migrants are continuously upended by oppressive policies; therefore, it is vital to continue to expand the breadth of transgender health research.

Language: en