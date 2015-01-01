|
Castro VA, King WM, Augustaitis L, Saylor K, Gamarel KE. Transgend Health 2022; 7(5): 385-396.
36644484
PURPOSE: Transgender people constitute diverse populations who experience a range of adverse health outcomes. Despite increasing awareness of adverse health outcomes among migrant populations, there has been a dearth of studies focused on the health of transgender migrants. The goal of this scoping review was to describe common themes and empirical trends in research on the health of transgender migrants and identify gaps for future research and programming.
Language: en
health; transgender; immigration; migration