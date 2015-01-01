Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is essential to implement parent-targeted interventions to increase the use of child restraint systems (CRS) and thus reduce the injuries and deaths of children due to motor vehicle collisions. To optimize future intervention designs, this meta-analysis sought to quantify the effects of parent-targeted interventions and explore potential intervention moderators.



METHODS: Studies met inclusion criteria if they included a parents-targeted intervention that focused on increasing CRS use for children, published from the inception of the databases to January 2022, were systematically retrieved from the PubMed, Embase, Cochrane library, Web of Science, Sinomed, Wanfang, and CNKI databases. Next, 2 researchers independently screened the retrieved articles, evaluated their quality according to the Cochrane Tool, and extracted the data. Finally, Stata12.0 was used for the meta-analysis. Heterogeneity was examined with I(2), stratified analyses, and meta-regression.



RESULTS: Of the 1,690 articles retrieved, 9 studies, comprising 22,329 parents of children aged 0-12 years, were ultimately included in the analysis. The results of the meta-analysis showed that the CRS use rate of the intervention group was 1.62 times higher than that of the control group [95% confidence interval (CI): 1.25-2.11, Z=3.616, P<0.001], indicating the positive effect of parent-targeted interventions on promoting the use of CRS. The subgroup analysis found that interventions guided by behavioral theories increased the use of CRS (odds ratio: 1.44, 95% CI: 1.27-1.63, n=5). The difference in the use of CRS between the groups in the studies that were not guided by theories was not statistically significant, indicating that interventions guided by behavioral theories may be the source of the heterogeneity. Risk of bias was low in most studies.



CONCLUSIONS: It is necessary to conduct interventions with parents to increase the use of CRS. The effects on CRS use appear to differ depending on whether the interventions are guided by behavioral theories. In-depth research needs to be conducted to explore the characteristics of the interventions, especially those guided by different behavioral theories, to reduce child vehicle injuries.

