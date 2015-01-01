|
Reis DL, Ribeiro M, Couto I, Maia N, Bonavides D, Botelho AC, Sena CL, Hemanny C, de Oliveira IR. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36645004
INTRODUCTION: Childhood maltreatment is extremely harmful to health, especially regarding the development of psychiatric disorders throughout life. The objective of this study was to describe the prevalence and types of maltreatment and investigate the association between maltreatment and anxiety and depressive symptoms, sociodemographic variables, and risk behaviors in a sample of school adolescents. The study also identified which variables were the greatest predictors of anxiety and depressive symptoms.
Language: en
mental health; anxiety; depression; adolescence; Maltreatment