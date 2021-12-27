Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the epidemiological characteristics of sudden death on job among workers in the large oil field, and to provide scientific basis for dealing with such incidents.



METHODS: In April 2021, the medical records of employees who died in a large oilfield from 2014 to 2020, and the occupational health examination data in the first year of life were collected, and 85 employees who died suddenly on duty were included in the study. According to whether the employees are exposed to the occupational disease hazards, they are divided into the injured type of work (66 persons) and the non injured type of work (19 persons). The characteristics of the clinical data of the sudden death employees are analyzed retrospectively. The gender, age, length of service, type of work, distribution of causes of sudden death of the cases are analyzed. The detection of abnormalities in various occupational health examination indicators is analyzed. The chi square test is used to analyze the distribution of the types of work, length of service and abnormal physical examination indicators.



RESULTS: Among the 85 employees who died suddenly on duty, the ratio of men and women was 16∶1. The proportion of sudden death among employees aged 40 to 50 years was the highest (54.12%, 46/85) , which was mainly the first-line workers in the affected departments (43.53%, 37/85) and those with 20-30 years of service (57.64%, 49/85). The main cause of sudden death was cardiogenic sudden death (78.82%, 67/85). There were statistically significant differences in abnormal rates of blood pressure and blood glucose among workers of different types of work (χ(2)=7.24, 24.22, P<0.05) , and there were statistically significant differences in abnormal rates of blood lipid and blood glucose among workers of different ages of service (χ(2)=12.37, 31.44, P<0.05) Conclusion: Higher risks of sudden death on job are male, older than 40 years old, front-line workers in disaster receiving departments, worked for more than 30 years, and have abnormal cardiovascular indicators. Workers with these high risks are the major target population for the prevention and treatment of sudden death on the job. It's necessary to supervise enterprises to implement protective measures against risk factors, and to strengthen health education and reduce the incidence of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, in order to reduce the occurrence rate of sudden death in oilfield workers.



===



目的： 了解某大型油田职工发生在岗猝死的流行病学特征，为此类事件的应对措施提供科学依据。 方法： 于2021年4月，收集某大型油田2014至2020年死亡职工的病历资料和生前1年内的职业健康检查资料，共纳入在岗猝死的85名职工为研究对象。按是否接触职业病危害因素，将职工分为接害工种（66人）与非接害工种（19人），回顾性分析猝死职工临床资料特点，分析病例的性别、年龄、工龄、工种、猝死原因分布情况，各项职业健康检查指标异常检出情况，采用χ(2)检验分析工种、工龄和体检异常指标的分布情况。 结果： 在岗猝死85名职工中，男女比例为16∶1，40~50岁职工猝死占比最高（54.12%，46/85），接害部门一线工种占43.53%（37/85）、工龄为20~30年职工占57.64%（49/85）。猝死原因以心源性猝死为主（78.82%，67/85）。不同工种职工的血压、血糖异常率差异均有统计学意义（χ(2)=7.24、24.22，P<0.05），不同工龄职工的血脂、血糖异常率差异均有统计学意义（χ(2)=12.37、31.435, P<0.05）。 结论： 油田企业应落实有害因素防护措施，加强健康宣教，降低心脑血管疾病的发生，从而降低油田职工在岗猝死事件的发生率。.

Language: zh