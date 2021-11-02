Abstract

Crude oil is unrefined and purified petroleum, whose active components are alkanes, cycloalkanes, aromatic hydrocarbons, alkenes and so on. Petroleum vapor inhalation is the main route of poisoning in clinical. However, there is no case reported for acute poisoning by oral crude oil.In order to improve the understanding of this disease, we report one case with multiple organ dysfunction caused by oral poisoning of petroleum.



原油是未经提炼纯化的石油，其有效成分为烷烃、环烷烃、芳香烃和烯烃等。临床以吸入石油蒸汽中毒多见，而口服原油急性中毒案例少见报道。本文报道一例口服石油原油急性中毒致多器官功能障碍而获得成功救治病例，以期提高对该病的认识。

