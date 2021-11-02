|
Xiang SZ, Du Y. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2022; 40(12): 938-941.
(Copyright © 2022, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
36646489
Abstract
Crude oil is unrefined and purified petroleum, whose active components are alkanes, cycloalkanes, aromatic hydrocarbons, alkenes and so on. Petroleum vapor inhalation is the main route of poisoning in clinical. However, there is no case reported for acute poisoning by oral crude oil.In order to improve the understanding of this disease, we report one case with multiple organ dysfunction caused by oral poisoning of petroleum.
Language: zh
Keywords
Humans; Poisoning; Gases; Treatment; *Hydrocarbons, Aromatic; *Petroleum; Alkanes; Alkenes; Hydrocarbons; Multiple orgen dysfunction; Petroleum