Abstract

The oral toilet cleaners poisoning can result in devastating gastrointestinal tract injuries with the risk of perforation and/or hemorrhage, and sometimes potentially fatal systemic complications and sequelas. It should be given positive treatment. In this paper, six cases of acute toilet cleaners poisoning were analyzed, and the clinical characteristics and treatment effect were summarized, so as to improve the understanding, diagnosis and treatment level of the disease.



口服洁厕灵中毒可造成严重的消化道损害，有并发穿孔、出血的危险，有时会导致危及生命的全身并发症和后遗症，应予以积极治疗。本文对6例急性口服洁厕灵中毒患者进行分析，总结急性洁厕灵中毒的临床特征及治疗效果，以提高对该病的认识和诊治水平。

Language: zh