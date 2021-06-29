|
Citation
|
Sun X, Sun Q, Liu J, Liu SG, Cheng WW. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2022; 40(12): 941-944.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36646490
|
Abstract
|
The oral toilet cleaners poisoning can result in devastating gastrointestinal tract injuries with the risk of perforation and/or hemorrhage, and sometimes potentially fatal systemic complications and sequelas. It should be given positive treatment. In this paper, six cases of acute toilet cleaners poisoning were analyzed, and the clinical characteristics and treatment effect were summarized, so as to improve the understanding, diagnosis and treatment level of the disease.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
Poisoning; *Bathroom Equipment; Acute; Toilet cleaners