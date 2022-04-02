|
Citation
Zhang WZ, Hu RM, Zhang YG, Tian YP. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2022; 40(12): 945-947.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
36646491
Abstract
Aconitum kusnezoffii is a traditional Chinese medicine of Ranunculaceae family. Its toxicity is relatively strong, and its dosage is similar to that of poisoning. In clinical practice, poisoning events are often caused by excessive dosage or improper use. There is no specific antidote for kusnezoff root poisoning. Severe kusnezoff root poisoning can cause malignant arrhythmia and even death.A case of severe kusnezoff monkshood poisoning was reported in January 2021, which was treated with nificaran hydrochloride for injection in the emergency medicine department of the First Hospital of Handan City. The patient developed ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation and AS syndrome. In addition to conventional treatment, the patient did not have arrhythmia again after intravenous injection of 25 mg of nifekalan load and continuous pumping of 0.4 mg/kg/h for 7 hours, and did not relapse after discontinuation of nifekalan 24 hours later. It is suggested that the malignant arrhythmia caused by clinical severe kusnezoff monkshood poisoning can be controlled by nifekalan. Whether nifekalan is superior to conventional antiarrhythmic drugs still needs more accumulation and verification of clinical application data.
Language: zh
Keywords
Humans; Poisoning; Medicine, Chinese Traditional; Arrhythmias; *Aconitum; *Drugs, Chinese Herbal; Aconitum kusnezoffii; Arrhythmias, Cardiac/chemically induced; Nifikalan