Abstract

This study investigated the magnitude and trends of cause-specific mortality among children 5 to 14 years of age in the state of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) from 2000 to 2019. We performed an ecological study, using data from the Mortality Information System (MIS). We calculated mortality rates per 100,000 children by chapters, groups, and categories of causes of death (ICD-10). Trends were estimated by joinpoint regression. Mortality rates among children aged 10 to 14 years were higher than those among children 5 to 9. The five leading causes of death were the same in both age groups, but they ranked differently. The two leading ones were external causes and neoplasms (31% and 15% among children aged 5 to 9 years; 45% and 11% among children aged 10 to 14 years). Among children 5 to 9 years, the mortality trend showed an annual decline (8%) from 2011 to 2015. Among children aged 10 to 14 years, the annual decline was 1.3% from 2000 to 2019. Mortality due to external causes decreased in both age groups, except for the category "Assault by unspecified firearm" (boys, 10 to 14 years) and "Unspecified drowning and submersion" (boys, 5 to 9 years). Mortality caused by neoplasms remained steady in both age groups. Infectious and respiratory diseases decreased differently between the two groups. Most causes of death are preventable or treatable, indicating the need for health and intersectoral investments.



Key words:

Cause of death; Children; Age-specific mortality rates; Time series; Causas de morte; Crianças; Mortalidade por faixa etária; Série temporal





Objetivou-se investigar a magnitude e a tendência da mortalidade de crianças de 5 a 14 anos por causas, no estado do Rio de Janeiro, de 2000 a 2019. Estudo ecológico de tendência temporal utilizando dados do Sistema de Informações sobre Mortalidade (SIM). Calcularam-se taxas de mortalidade por 100 mil crianças, por capítulos, grupos e categorias (CID-10). Estimou-se a série temporal por regressão joinpoint. As taxas de mortalidade de 10 a 14 anos foram superiores às da faixa de 5 a 9 anos. As cinco principais causas foram as mesmas de 5 a 14 anos, com diferente ordem de importância. As duas principais foram causas externas e neoplasias (31% e 15% para 5 a 9 anos; 45% e 11% para 10 a 14 anos). De 5 a 9 anos, a tendência da mortalidade teve declínio anual (8%) entre 2011 e 2015. De 10 a 14 anos, o declínio anual foi 1,3%, de 2000 a 2019. A mortalidade por causas externas decresceu em ambas as faixas, menos para a categoria "Agressão por arma de fogo" (meninos,10-14 anos) e "Afogamento" (meninos, 5-9 anos). A mortalidade por neoplasias ficou estável para todos. Doenças infecciosas e respiratórias decresceram de forma diferenciada entre os grupos. A maioria das causas de morte é evitável ou tratável, apontando necessidade de investimentos em saúde e intersetoriais.

Language: pt