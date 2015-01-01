Abstract

It is well established that young adults' drinking is positively associated with sexual activity with new partners. While pharmacologic effects of alcohol (e.g., impaired sexual decision-making) can contribute to sexual activity with new partners, the context in which alcohol is consumed may also be important. We tested the hypothesis that drinking venues such as parties and bars increase the likelihood of sexual activity with new partners beyond any pharmacological effects of drinking quantity. Participants were 427 first-year men (aged 18-19). They reported on their relationship status and sociosexuality (i.e., attitudes/behaviors related to casual sex) at baseline and completed daily diary reports of drinking events (including number of drinks and venue) and sexual activity with new or previous partners over the span of 56 days. Drinking events at parties/bars (but not at home) increased the odds of sexual activity in the next four hours with new partners (but not with previous partners), even after controlling for the number of drinks consumed. Parties/bars are an integral part of facilitating sexual activity with new partners, and have effects independent of pharmacological alcohol effects, which has implications for reducing alcohol-related risky sexual activity. Interventions should not only target alcohol consumption, but where consumption takes place.

Language: en