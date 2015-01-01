|
Citation
|
Fryt J, Szczygieł M, Duell N. Adv. Life Course Res. 2022; 54: e100515.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36651619
|
Abstract
|
People take risks at all ages to achieve certain goals. Although these goals may be achieved through negative risks (e.g., adolescent drinking to impress their friends), people also take positive risks. Positive risks are theorized to help individuals achieve goals in developmentally appropriate and socially acceptable ways, such as initiating a new friendship as an adolescent, applying for a promotion as a young adult, or exploring a new hobby as a retiree. To test the hypothesis that people endorse different patterns of risk-taking across life, we examined age patterns in positive and negative risk-taking with a sample of individuals ranging in age from 12 to 71 years. In adults aged 19-71, we also examined to what extent positive and negative risk-taking are associated with domain-specific risk-taking and risk-taking propensity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Young Adult; Adolescence; *Risk-Taking; *Underage Drinking; Adulthood; Domain-specific risk-taking; Friends; Negative risk-taking; Positive risk-taking