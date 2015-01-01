SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tracy JL, Mercadante E, Hohm I. Annu. Rev. Psychol. 2023; 74: 519-545.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Annual Reviews)

DOI

10.1146/annurev-psych-032720-040321

PMID

36652305

Abstract

Pride is a self-conscious emotion, comprised of two distinct facets known as authentic and hubristic pride, and associated with a cross-culturally recognized nonverbal expression. Authentic pride involves feelings of accomplishment and confidence and promotes prosocial behaviors, whereas hubristic pride involves feelings of arrogance and conceit and promotes antisociality. Each facet of pride, we argue, contributes to a distinct means of attaining social rank: Authentic pride seems to promote prestige-a rank based on earned respect-whereas hubristic pride seems to promote dominance-a rank based on aggression and coercion. Both prestige and dominance are effective routes to power and influence in human groups, so both facets of pride are likely to be functional adaptations. Overall, the reviewed research suggests that pride is likely to be a human universal, critical for social relationships and rank attainment across human societies.


Language: en

Keywords

dominance; prestige; pride; self-conscious emotion; social rank; status

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print