SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nakayama K, Moher J, Song JH. Annu. Rev. Psychol. 2023; 74: 59-86.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Annual Reviews)

DOI

10.1146/annurev-psych-021422-043229

PMID

36652303

Abstract

Action is an important arbitrator as to whether an individual or a species will survive. Yet, action has not been well integrated into the study of psychology. Action or motor behavior is a field apart. This is traditional science with its need for specialization. The sequence in a typical laboratory experiment of see → decide → act provides the rationale for broad disciplinary categorizations. With renewed interest in action itself, surprising and exciting anomalous findings at odds with this simplified caricature have emerged. They reveal a much more intimate coupling of vision and action, which we describe. In turn, this prompts us to identify and dwell on three pertinent theories deserving of greater notice.


Language: en

Keywords

attention; action; consciousness; vision

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print