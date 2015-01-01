Abstract

Future user acceptance will be a requirement for the AVs to accomplish their estimated safety benefits, highlighting the importance of acceptable driving behaviour. This study aims to investigate the parameters that affect the acceptability of highly automated overtaking. 237 respondents participated in a video based online survey, rating different motorway flying overtaking scenarios based on their preferences. The scores were analysed using a variety of methods (statistical tests, Principal Component Analysis, Linear Mixed Models). Long pull-out distances and manoeuvre duration values, as well as lower speeds were preferred by the participants, with some limited impact of the driving situation. Overall, behaviour simulating an average, cautious human driver is likely to positively influence acceptability and suggests the value of further research on context-adaptive automated driving to account for subjective risk perception. These findings can contribute towards user-centred systems that assist or autonomously perform overtaking manoeuvres, supporting their uptake and thus the realisation of their safety benefits.

Language: en