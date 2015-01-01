SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen R, Feng Y, Su D, Wilson A, Han M, Wang Y. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(1): e17.

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

10.1192/bjo.2022.617

36651060

BACKGROUND: Individuals with gender dysphoria display an incongruence between birth-assigned gender and gender expression. However, there is no existing Chinese measure for gender dysphoria. AIMS: This study aims to validate the Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale - Gender Spectrum (UGDS-GS) in a Chinese population, and compare the psychometric properties of the UGDS-GS with one frequently used scale for gender dysphoria measurement, the Gender Identity/Gender Dysphoria Questionnaire for Adolescents and Adults (GIDYQ-AA).

METHOD: A total of 2646 Chinese participants were recruited. The following information was collected: sociodemographic variables, gender identity, sexual orientation, gender dysphoria measured by the UGDS-GS and the GIDYQ-AA, anxiety, depression and suicide assessment. Principal component analyses and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) were conducted to test the fitness of the model. Discriminant validity was tested with one-way analysis of variance.

RESULTS: The UGDS-GS showed good psychometric properties, with the GIDYQ-AA demonstrating slightly better psychometric properties than the UGDS-GS. UGDS-GS also showed strong internal consistency (Cronbach's α = 0.89), and good convergent validity and criterion validity. Exploratory factor analysis showed a one-factor structure (Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin test, 0.93; χ(2) = 13 342.50; d.f. = 153; P < 0.001). The UGDS-GS was positively associated with anxiety symptoms, depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation, attempted suicide and self-harm. We also found the results were robust in different samples.

CONCLUSIONS: The validated UGDS-GS can significantly stimulate and promote gender dysphoria assessment in Chinese populations, allowing for assessment in a more diverse subset of gender minorities.


Depression; suicide; anxiety; gender dysphoria; psychological psychometrics

