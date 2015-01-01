|
Chen R, Feng Y, Su D, Wilson A, Han M, Wang Y. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(1): e17.
36651060
BACKGROUND: Individuals with gender dysphoria display an incongruence between birth-assigned gender and gender expression. However, there is no existing Chinese measure for gender dysphoria. AIMS: This study aims to validate the Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale - Gender Spectrum (UGDS-GS) in a Chinese population, and compare the psychometric properties of the UGDS-GS with one frequently used scale for gender dysphoria measurement, the Gender Identity/Gender Dysphoria Questionnaire for Adolescents and Adults (GIDYQ-AA).
Depression; suicide; anxiety; gender dysphoria; psychological psychometrics