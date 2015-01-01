Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postpartum depression (PPD) is a major depressive disorder developed after childbirth that negatively affects the well-being of both mother and infant. The relationship between domestic violence and the development of PPD symptoms is well documented. However, empirical evidence is lacking on how a person's perception of stress mediates this relationship. AIMS: To estimate the degree to which perceived stress may explain the association between being the victim of domestic violence and developing PPD symptoms among Bangladeshi mothers.



METHOD: A cross-sectional survey design was employed from October to December 2019 to collect data from 497 postpartum mothers within the first 6 months of giving birth. The associations between domestic violence victimisation and developing PPD symptoms were assessed using multivariable logistic regressions. The Karlson-Holm-Breen method was used for mediation analysis.



RESULTS: One-third (34%) of the mothers in this sample reported experiencing PPD within 6 months. A one-item increase in the number of reported experiences ('items') of controlling behaviour, emotional domestic violence and physical domestic violence increased the odds of developing PPD symptoms by 27%, 40% and 31% respectively, after controlling for other variables and mediators. Furthermore, after adjusting for other variables, the mediating effect of perceived stress on the association of controlling behaviour, emotional domestic violence, physical domestic violence and any form of domestic violence with developing PPD symptoms was 45.1%, 43.0%, 31.2% and 37.5% respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that perceived stress partially mediates the association between domestic violence victimisation and developing PPD symptoms. Understanding these complex relationships may help policymakers to formulate appropriate intervention strategies and support services.

