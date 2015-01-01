|
Zhu J, Kodali H, Wyka KE, Huang TTK. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e127.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36653809
BACKGROUND: Measures of the built environment such as neighborhood walkability have been associated with health behaviors such as physical activity, the lack of which in turn may contribute to the development of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. However, limited research has examined these measures in association with health-related quality of life (HR-QoL), particularly in minoritized populations. We examined the relationship between perceived neighborhood environment and HR-QoL in a sample of mostly Black and Latino residents in New York City (NYC).
Quality of life; Built environment; Walkability; Latino; African American; Community health; Neighborhood satisfaction