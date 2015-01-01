Abstract

BACKGROUND: Measures of the built environment such as neighborhood walkability have been associated with health behaviors such as physical activity, the lack of which in turn may contribute to the development of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. However, limited research has examined these measures in association with health-related quality of life (HR-QoL), particularly in minoritized populations. We examined the relationship between perceived neighborhood environment and HR-QoL in a sample of mostly Black and Latino residents in New York City (NYC).



METHODS: This study utilized the baseline survey data from the Physical Activity and Redesigned Community Spaces (PARCS) Study among 1252 residents [34.6% Black, 54.1% Latino, 80.1% female, mean(±SD) age = 38.8 ± 12.5) in 54 park neighborhoods in NYC. Perceived built environment was measured using Neighborhood Environment and Walkability Survey, and mental and physical HR-QoL was estimated using Short Form (SF)-12. Using factor analysis, we identified two subscales of neighborhood walkability: enablers (e.g., trails, sidewalks, esthetics) vs. barriers (e.g., high crime and traffic). In addition, we included a third subscale on neighborhood satisfaction. Generalized Estimating Equation models adjusted for demographics and BMI and accounted for the clustering effect within neighborhood. Multiple imputation was used to account for missing data.



RESULTS: Mental HR-QoL was associated with barriers of walkability (β ± SE = - 1.63 ± 0.55, p < 0.01) and neighborhood satisfaction (β ± SE = 1.55 ± 0.66, p = 0.02), after adjusting for covariates. Physical HR-QoL was associated with only barriers of walkability (β ± SE = - 1.13 ± 0.57, p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Among NYC residents living in minoritized neighborhoods, mitigating negative aspects of the neighborhood environment may be more crucial than adding positive features in terms of HR-QoL. Our study points to the need to investigate further the role of the built environment in urban, minoritized communities.

