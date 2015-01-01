Abstract

This study compares temporal trends in violent deaths of children and adolescents and analyzes differences in incidents of violence classified and not classified as a crime. We analyzed data from the Mortality Information System and State of Maranhão Public Security Department for the period 2014 to 2020. Child and adolescent were defined as aged 0-11 and 12-17 years old, respectively. Types of violence were organized according to the groups, subgroups, and types of crimes set out in Brazil's penal code. A total of 1,326 deaths and 8,187 incidents of violence were reported, both of which were more frequent in adolescents. The most frequent types of violence in children and adolescentes, respectively, were: abduction of incapable persons (p < 0.001), abandonment of incapable persons (p = 0.045), rape of vulnerable persons (p = 0.003); homicides (p < 0.001), crimes against individual freedom (p = 0.004), crimes against sexual freedom (p < 0.001), psychological violence (p = 0.034). Domestic violence with bodily harm was more frequent in girls (p < 0.001), while severe bodily harm (p=0.002), homicide (p < 0.001), and harassment (p < 0.001) were more frequent in boys. The findings reveal differences over time in deaths and incidents of violence classified and not classified as crime among both children and adolescents.

Language: en