Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotional distress can lead to suicidal ideation and potentially suicide completion, yet there is very little literature on suicidal ideation in individuals with a diagnosis of neurofibromatosis (NF; NF1, NF2, and schwannomatosis).



OBJECTIVE: To examine the baseline occurrence, severity, and clinical correlates of suicidal ideation in adults with NF.



METHOD: Individuals with NF (N = 220) completed assessments measuring depression (Patient Health Questionnaire-9), anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7), perceived stress (Perceived Stress Scale-10), pain (Graded Chronic Pain Scale and PROMIS Pain Interference Short Form 8a), and general quality of life (World Health Organization Quality of Life-Brief version) before beginning a two-arm, single-blind randomized control trial of a live-video mind-body program for stress management and resiliency.



RESULTS: Nineteen percent (n = 42) of the individuals experienced suicidal ideation (ie, >0; ideation present several days or greater). More individuals with NF2 experienced suicidal ideation compared with those with NF1 or schwannomatosis. All of the clinical variables except pain intensity were significantly correlated (P < 0.01) with greater suicidal ideation. Suicidal ideation in individuals with NF was comparable to or higher than that in other medical populations (eg, cancer, dermatological, neurologic). Depression and poor psychological quality of life significantly increased the risk for suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Suicidal ideation was relatively prevalent in individuals with NF seeking participation in a mind-body randomized controlled trial. NF clinicians should be prepared to discuss these concerns and provide resources when suicidal ideation is present. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier NCT03406208).

