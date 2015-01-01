|
Simon G, Tóth D, Heckmann V, Mayer M, Kuzma M. Forensic Toxicol. 2023; 41(1): 151-157.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36652056
PURPOSE: Methyl-2-(1-(4-fluorobutyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamido)-3,3-dimethylbutanoate (4F-MDMB-BINACA) is a newly emerging synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists (SCRA) first described in 2018 in both Europe and the United States. Two fatal cases are reported caused by simultaneous consumption of 4F-MDMB-BINACA and ethanol.
Poisoning; Ethanol; Overdose; 4F-MDMB-BINACA; Synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist